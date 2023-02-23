Jimmy Kimmel Spots Donald Trump Jr.'s Sad Accidental Confession About His Father

Jimmy Kimmel thinks there may have been a little more to Donald Trump Jr.’s latest anecdote about his father, Donald Trump, than he intended to reveal.

The son of the former president released a video attacking President Joe Biden for visiting Ukraine earlier this week, and compared him to Trump.

“Remember when Trump visited Afghanistan on Thanksgiving?” he asked. “I do ― because I showed up for Thanksgiving dinner and my father wasn’t there.”

Kimmel couldn’t help but laugh at that one.

“I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that wasn’t the first time that happened,” he said. “I’m guessing there is a lot of Don Jr. pulling on the wishbone himself.”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: