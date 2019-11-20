President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted:

Anyone listening to Vindman stammer through this seemingly trying to remember the Catch Phrases he was well coached on should get that.



He’s a low level partisan bureaucrat and nothing more. https://t.co/5KobcaJKgL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 19, 2019

“That’s right, the slicked-back sperm sample who never served anybody is questioning the integrity of a lieutenant colonel with a Purple Heart,” Kimmel responded. “Daddy Bone Spurs must be very proud of him.”

“But this is their strategy,” he continued. “The goal of the Republicans is to smear them, to confuse us, to bore us, to question the loyalty and patriotism of lifelong civil servants and even members of our military, who’ve served heroically.”

“They are intentionally damaging these Americans to protect the lowlife they know is a lowlife, but they also know that defending him makes them popular amongst a certain group,” Kimmel added. “So they do it anyway.”

Check out the clip above.