Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday took Donald Trump Jr. to task for trying to smear National Security Council official Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman during his testimony in the House impeachment inquiry.
President Donald Trump’s eldest son tweeted:
“That’s right, the slicked-back sperm sample who never served anybody is questioning the integrity of a lieutenant colonel with a Purple Heart,” Kimmel responded. “Daddy Bone Spurs must be very proud of him.”
“But this is their strategy,” he continued. “The goal of the Republicans is to smear them, to confuse us, to bore us, to question the loyalty and patriotism of lifelong civil servants and even members of our military, who’ve served heroically.”
“They are intentionally damaging these Americans to protect the lowlife they know is a lowlife, but they also know that defending him makes them popular amongst a certain group,” Kimmel added. “So they do it anyway.”
