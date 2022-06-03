Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump Jr.'s Most 'Shameless' Hypocrisy Yet

Jimmy Kimmel, left, has a lower than low opinion of Donald Trump Jr. ABC/Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump Jr. for talking tough about China while also exploiting his own fans and his father’s supporters by selling them overpriced merch made in China.

“Shameless, worthless grifters and leeches is what these people are,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. “And remember that!”

Kimmel ordered a bunch of items from Trump Jr.’s shop, including items with deceptive language in the description such as “designed and printed in the USA!” and then showed the labels so viewers could see where they’re really made.