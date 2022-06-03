Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel Exposes Donald Trump Jr.'s Most 'Shameless' Hypocrisy Yet

The late-night host rips "worthless grifters and leeches," such as the son of the former president.
Ed Mazza

Jimmy Kimmel, left, has a lower than low opinion of Donald Trump Jr.
Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump Jr. for talking tough about China while also exploiting his own fans and his father’s supporters by selling them overpriced merch made in China.

“Shameless, worthless grifters and leeches is what these people are,” Kimmel said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. “And remember that!”

Kimmel ordered a bunch of items from Trump Jr.’s shop, including items with deceptive language in the description such as “designed and printed in the USA!” and then showed the labels so viewers could see where they’re really made.

Check it out in his monologue:

