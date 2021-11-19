Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump Jr. With A Painful Family Reminder

Jimmy Kimmel spotted some new merchandise from Donald Trump Jr.’s line of troll-wear.

In this case, it’s clothing with right-wing slogans to wear to family Thanksgiving dinners next week.

Advertisement

Or as Trump Jr. called it, “the perfect surprise” for the holiday and a way to “make a statement without saying a word.”

Kimmel wasn’t impressed.

“I guess the idea is you would wear these to annoy your liberal relatives, from the mind of Donald Jr.,” Kimmel explained. “And you know what, Donald Jr.? Just because your family doesn’t like you doesn’t mean I want mine to hate me, OK?”