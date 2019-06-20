Kimmel Shreds ‘Third-Favorite Son’ Don Jr. By Revealing Why He’s On The Campaign

Jimmy Kimmel said there’s a reason Donald Trump Jr., son of President Donald Trump, was at this week’s 2020 reelection kickoff event in Orlando.

“None other than the president’s third-favorite son showed up,” Kimmel cracked. “DJTJ was there to remind us that our president, as terrible as he may be, isn’t even the worst Donald Trump.”

Kimmel also had a list of lies from the rally... and a look at the space outside the event, which provided what he called “the perfect visual metaphor for the Trump presidency.”

Check it out above.