Jimmy Kimmel on Monday pointed out a way to tell if President Donald Trump has just told a lie.

(And the president has told a lot of them during his time in office ― more than 10,000 so far, reports The Washington Post.)

According to the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Trump has most likely uttered an alternative fact if he follows up with the words, “It’s true!”

Kimmel aired a supercut of Trump repeatedly doing exactly that, set to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s 1983 hit “True,” to prove his point.