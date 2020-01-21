ENTERTAINMENT

How Many Lies Has Trump Told? Jimmy Kimmel Explains In A Way Even POTUS Can Understand

A new Washinton Post tally finds the president has lied more than 16,000 times since taking office.

President Donald Trump has made more than 16,000 false or misleading claims since taking office, according to the latest tally by The Washington Post

How big a number is that? 

Jimmy Kimmel tried to put it into perspective on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday by showing what it would mean in terms of space, cruise ship passengers, pancakes. He also shared one comparison that the president should find very relatable. 

Check it out above. 

