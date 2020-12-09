There’s no love lost for President Donald Trump in this spoof movie bit.
On Tuesday, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel gave the cards scene from the hit 2003 holiday movie “Love Actually” a mocking twist.
Kimmel in the segment showed up at the White House with a message for the outgoing president and pulled no punches with showing exactly how he felt.
Because at Christmas you tell the truth.
Check out the clip here:
And Kimmel’s full monologue here:
