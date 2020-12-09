ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Shows Donald Trump Exactly How He Feels In Spoof ‘Love Actually’ Scene

Because at Christmas you tell the truth.

There’s no love lost for President Donald Trump in this spoof movie bit.

On Tuesday, late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel gave the cards scene from the hit 2003 holiday movie “Love Actually” a mocking twist.

Kimmel in the segment showed up at the White House with a message for the outgoing president and pulled no punches with showing exactly how he felt. 

Because at Christmas you tell the truth.

Check out the clip here:

And Kimmel’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jimmy Kimmel Love Actually