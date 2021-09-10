Jimmy Kimmel Can't Get Over This New Revelation About Trump's Makeup Routine

Jimmy Kimmel just learned what he called “the least surprising thing” about Donald Trump.

Alyssa Farah, who worked as director of strategic communications under Trump, said in an interview with the One Decision podcast that her old boss did his own makeup.

“You don’t touch the Donald Trump face,” she said, according to The Hill.

“Of course he does his own makeup,” Kimmel said Thursday, sharing an image of Trump’s face. “Look at this makeup. If a professional did this, they would be fired ― out of a cannon.”

He also suggested a quick way for Trump to earn some extra cash in addition to his upcoming boxing gig.

“I would pay a lot of money to watch Donald Trump do a makeup tutorial on YouTube,” Kimmel said. “He can make it his next pay-per-view event.”

