Jimmy Kimmel thinks he’s found the title of Donald Trump’s memoir — and it came right from the ex-president himself.

Trump at the weekend continued to push his 2020 election lie when he told the North Carolina GOP convention that Republicans “had a great election, bad things happened, but we had a great election.”

“That should be the title of his book, ‘Bad Things Happened,’” cracked Kimmel.

The comedian later chimed in on the debunked claim that Trump was wearing his pants backward at the event.

“Usually if you get this close to Trump’s crotch, you get $130,000,” he joked.

