Jimmy Kimmel Nails 'Imbecile' Trump's Newest Lie With A Damning Fact-Check

Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show after battling coronavirus last week and quickly spotted yet another lie by former President Donald Trump.

Trump claimed that he personally ran the U.S. military because his hand-picked defense secretary, Mark Esper, was “weak and totally ineffective.”

“We know that’s a lie because unlike everything else he ran, the military didn’t go bankrupt on his watch,” Kimmel fired back. “It’s really almost unfathomable that this imbecile was running our country.”