Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Up Because Trump Can't Even Pronounce Minneapolis

Jimmy Kimmel blasted President Donald Trump on Thursday for his handling of Minneapolis.

It seems the president still can’t pronounce it.

The problem re-emerged in a softball interview with his former press secretary Sean Spicer.

Kimmel replayed one moment in which Trump said “Minneanapolis.”

“Maybe that was just the hydroxy kicking in,” Kimmel joked. “I’m sure he got it right the next time.”

He showed another clip.

Nope, same result.

Cracked Kimmel: “Minneanapolis ― It’s a tiny naval base in Maryland.”

The Midwest city of course became the epicenter of national unrest when George Floyd, a Black man, died after a white Minneapolis cop kneeled into his neck for nearly nine minutes. Trump has been criticized for militaristic threats to protesters and making insensitive remarks.

But long before the demonstrations, Trump still couldn’t say the city’s name properly. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a former presidential candidate, mocked Trump back in October for it.

On Thursday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Kimmel riffed on other portions of Trump’s chat with former staffer Spicer.

Asked by Spicer how he has grown in his faith, Trump eventually said: “I’ve done so much for religion.”

“Ya know,” Kimmel said. “Satan has a done a lot for religion, too.”

Fast forward to 5:15 below: