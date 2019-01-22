Jimmy Kimmel Adds Donald ‘Jesus’ Trump To Mount Rushmore For Worst Possible Reasons

Donald Trump boasted over the weekend about his unparalleled accomplishments as president.
So, on Monday, Jimmy Kimmel added him to Mount Rushmore as part of his “celebration” show marking Trump’s two years in office ― but he did it for some questionable reasons.
Check out Anthony Atamanuik as Trump explaining why he’s been added to the national memorial sculpture, and how he plans to revamp it, in the clip above.
