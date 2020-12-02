Mocking monikers for Donald Trump have been a dime a dozen throughout his presidency.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel added a new nickname to the list.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host picked apart Trump’s futile attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and his fundraising of $170 million to purportedly support lawsuits challenging the vote.

“Uncle Scam has been raking it in,” cracked Kimmel.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: