Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump With Yet Another New Nickname

The comedian's latest moniker for the president has a very familiar feel.

Mocking monikers for Donald Trump have been a dime a dozen throughout his presidency.

On Tuesday, Jimmy Kimmel added a new nickname to the list.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host picked apart Trump’s futile attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and his fundraising of $170 million to purportedly support lawsuits challenging the vote.

“Uncle Scam has been raking it in,” cracked Kimmel. 

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:

