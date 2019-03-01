Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday poked fun at President Donald Trump for concluding his Vietnam summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un without a nuclear deal.

“Trump literally got more done in his summit with Kim Kardashian than Kim Jong Un,” joked Kimmel. “There’s no agreement, Kim will not give up his nuclear program, Trump comes home tiny emptyhanded.”

Kimmel said it was “a real shock that Donald Trump didn’t make a deal because that’s his thing, he’s the deal guy. He wrote The Art of the Deal. Nobody makes a bigger deal about making big deals than Donald Trump.”

He then aired a supercut video of Trump repeatedly boasting about making “great deals” and being the “best dealmaker,” before concluding: “He flew all the way over there and got nothing, like the Fyre Festival.”