Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump An All-Too-Honest Review Of His New 'Preschool' Project

Donald Trump has a new photo book featuring images of his time in office, and Jimmy Kimmel is already offering an early review.

Donald Trump Jr., Kimmel noted, claimed his father picked all the photos and wrote all the captions.

“Which is exactly how my son’s preschool teacher describes his projects to his mother,” Kimmel said.

Then Kimmel offered a look inside the book, with its “tiny hand-picked” photos and “tiny handwritten” captions... including a few images that probably aren’t in the finished edition.