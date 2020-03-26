Jimmy Kimmel Gives Savage New Nickname To Trump In Coronavirus Era

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel unleashed a new nickname on President Donald Trump Wednesday. (Fast forward to 1:42 in the video above.)

In another quarantine monologue during the coronavirus pandemic, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host took aim at a seemingly sarcastic tweet that the president posted after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

“He is a RINO, and I like him a lot!” Trump concluded after expressing over-the-top relief at Romney’s testing result. (Romney was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict the president in the impeachment trial earlier this year.)

“RINO, by the way ― R-I-N-O ― is not his usual misspelling,” Kimmel said. “It stands for ‘Republican In Name Only,’ which is very rich coming from our P-I-N-O.”

Get it?

If Kimmel had his way, that acronym would stick more than POTUS.

Kimmel also roasted Trump for his controversial eagerness to get the country back to work despite the fact that health experts are warning against prematurely lifting social distancing guidelines.

“Trump desperately wants to protect his beautiful stock market and he keeps calling himself a wartime president,” Kimmel said. “Maybe if we call the coronavirus ‘Vietnam,’ Trump would be OK with people staying home for it.”

Trump in 1968 got a medical deferment for bone spurs in his feet during the Vietnam War. The daughters of the podiatrist who reportedly examined Trump told The New York Times in 2018 that the diagnosis was made as “a favor” to Trump’s father, Fred Trump.