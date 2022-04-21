Jimmy Kimmel wants Donald Trump back on his show as a guest so he can tell the former president how awful he was in the White House.

“I’d just really want to tell him that, ‘I know you think you’re the best president with the possible exception of Abraham Lincoln that we’ve ever had in this country, but I just want to let you know that you are the worst president we have ever had. How’s that hit you, tough guy?’” Kimmel said on an episode of Kara Swisher’s “Sway” podcast for The New York Times released Thursday.

Trump would be bothered by the audience laughing at him, Kimmel said.

Swisher suggested an even more scathing question: “I’m sorry your parents didn’t love you very much. How did that feel?”

“I was saving that question for Don Jr.,” Kimmel cracked in response.

Elsewhere in the 48-minute episode, Kimmel recalled telling then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the 2016 election that he hoped Trump would win the Republican nomination “because it pretty much guarantees you win.”

“Be careful what you wish for,” Clinton reportedly responded.