Jimmy Kimmel: Trump Manages To Be Racist While Telling Us Not To Be Racist

Jimmy Kimmel’s latest monologue from home Monday zeroed in on President Donald Trump continually calling the coronavirus the “Chinese virus,” despite its racist overtones. (Fast-forward to the 1:50 mark in the video below.)

Kimmel, whose talk show is suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic, has not let up on Trump in his low-budget but funny quarantine videos.

And Trump, of course, keeps supplying the host with easy fodder.

“Donald Trump spent the weekend bragging about the imagined success he has had fighting what he still insists on calling “the Chinese virus,” even though the result of that is an army of imbeciles blaming people of Chinese descent for the virus,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel joked that the president “made it all OK” with tweets Monday in which he urged people to protect “our Asian-American community” and declared the spread of the virus is “NOT their fault.”

“They are working closely with us to get rid of it,” Trump wrote.

The wording set off the comedian. “They are working closely with us?” Kimmel snapped. “They ARE us! It’s right there in the name Asian AMERICAN. It’s the second word. He somehow manages to be racist while telling other people not to be racist.”

Forbes reported that Trump refrained from using the bigoted term in a Monday press conference. We’ll see how long that lasts.