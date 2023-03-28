What's Hot

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

The late-night host has the receipts on the ex-president's rally.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest boast doesn’t pass the evidence test.

The ex-president claimed that “tens of thousands” would turn out for his rally in Waco, Texas over the weekend and even said it could be his biggest ever.

“The number of tickets that are gone, I think it’s unprecedented, I think it’s the biggest we’ve had ― and we’ve had 100,000 people at rallies,” he told Newsmax the day before.

Photos from the event tell another story, as Kimmel found.

“The venue in Waco holds 50,000 people, you can see from this aerial view that the crowd was about, I don’t know, 47,000 short of capacity,” he said. “More people show up to the annual sausage show down in Waco than showed up to this event.”

Check out the evidence in Kimmel’s Monday night monologue and decide for yourself:

A Daily Mail reporter on board the plane with Trump snapped a pic of the crowd waiting for the ex-president to arrive, and it shows a slightly bigger gathering, but not by much:

