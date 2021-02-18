Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump Over Weird And Rambling Rush Limbaugh Tribute

Jimmy Kimmel noticed something a little odd about ex-President Donald Trump’s tribute to right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer on Wednesday at the age of 70.

It was mostly about Trump, including a rehash of his lies about the election.

“Rush thought we won,” Trump bragged on Fox News. “He thought it was over at 10 o’clock, 10:30, it was over, and a lot of other people feel that way too, but Rush felt that way strongly, but many people do, many professionals do.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host was perplexed.

“Anyway, who died again?” he asked. “There’s no ‘I’ in eulogy, Don.”

Kimmel also played other clips where Trump was asked about Limbaugh but spoke largely about himself.

“Well, I have to believe that listening to Trump blather on nonsensically about himself is what Rush would’ve wanted,” Kimmel concluded.

See his full monologue below: