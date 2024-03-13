EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmel2024 elections

Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Donald Trump Over One Of His Saddest Moments Yet

The late-night host asked if there was anything sadder.
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel went to town on Donald Trump’s new nickname for himself.

The former president at 1.30 am on Monday described himself as “Honest Don” when he challenged President Joe Biden to debate him “ANY TIME, ANY PLACE” in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“He’s giving himself nicknames now,” mocked Kimmel.

“Is there anything sadder than giving yourself a nickname at 1.30 am? On the toilet, going ‘Honest Don,’ that’s going to be…” he continued.

“’Honest’ is Abe Lincoln’s nickname. Even the nickname ‘Honest’ is stolen,” said Kimmel.

The late-night host then reeled off other monikers that “would be better” for the four-times-indicted ex-president — from “Don the Con” and “Genghis Don” to “Donye West” and “Donald Duck the Draft.”

Watch the video here:

