Jimmy Kimmel on Monday joked about being impressed with former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Sarah Palin’s run for Congress.

Trump, in support of the former Alaska governor’s attempted return to politics, said “Sarah Palin is tough and smart and will never back down.”

“Even for Trump, it’s impressive to fit three lies into an eleven-word sentence,” Kimmel cracked on Monday.

“But I guess ‘The Masked Singer’ money dried up and Sarah’s running for office,” he added. “Trump endorsing Sarah Palin is like paste-eating endorsing glue-sniffing. It’s ridiculous.”

Kimmel also mocked Trump with what he’ll try to overturn next.

Watch Kimmel’s monologue here: