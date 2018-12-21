It’s the spoof book that President Donald Trump would likely love all kids to have under their trees this festive season.

Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday joked that people weren’t fully appreciating Trump’s victory in the made-up “War on Christmas” ― so he unveiled a new book, titled How the Trump saved Christmas, to chronicle the triumph for years to come.

“If I’m powerful enough to stare at an eclipse, I can put ‘Merry Christmas’ on everyone’s lips,” read one page.