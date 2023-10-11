Jimmy Kimmel Spots Strange Trump Moment Where Wild Comments Start To 'Make Sense'

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night once again ripped former President Donald Trump for his comments on the escalating violence in the Middle East.

Trump has been on “full all-caps alert” with his bold claims that his “mere presence” would have prevented Hamas from launching a surprise attack on Israel, which has seen the latter declare war in retaliation, said Kimmel.

But Trump couldn’t even keep controversial rapper Kanye West out of the White House, he cracked.

Kimmel noted how Trump and far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) have fear-mongered that a similar attack could happen on American soil by undocumented immigrants arriving via the U.S.-Mexico border.

“It’s hard to believe that people are dumb enough to believe this stuff,” said Kimmel. “But when you hear Trump talk about the state of our school systems, it kinda starts to make sense.”

He then aired footage of Trump whining: “So we have the worst education almost in the large world, in the world the people know about.”

“Sometimes his mouth just says things like a broken Furby or something,” joked Kimmel.

Watch the full video here: