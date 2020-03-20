Jimmy Kimmel Tells Donald Trump To 'Shut Up Already' In Coronavirus War

Jimmy Kimmel had a message Thursday for “our fearless misleader” President Donald Trump in the fight against coronavirus. “Just shut up already.”

The host, in another at-home monologue while “Jimmy Kimmel Live” is suspended, zeroed in on a Trump tweet earlier in the day that read: “We are going to WIN, sooner rather than later!”

“What does that even mean? What are we going to win? We can’t even find eggs,” Kimmel sniped. “What are we winning?”

The comedian blasted Trump for apparently using a Sharpie to change “corona virus” to “Chinese virus” in his press notes Thursday. It was yet another example of the president putting a racist label on COVID-19.

“I’ve really had enough of this guy,” Kimmel said. “Just shut up already and let the doctors take over. Seriously, you Trump the shark. Go away, hand it over to Mike Pence, go sit in your room at Mar-a-Lago and scream at the television all day. We’re tired of all the winning.”