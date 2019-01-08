Jimmy Kimmel is doing his bit to help federal workers who are currently without pay during the ongoing partial government shutdown.

On Monday, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host said it was “unfortunate that these people, these workers who have nothing to do with this ridiculous wall, aren’t getting paychecks, especially right after the holidays.”

So, Kimmel vowed to put a federal employee to work on every episode of his show until the shutdown ends — and he welcomed John Kostelnik, a prison guard at the Federal Correctional Complex in Victorville, California, as the newest member of his house band.

Check out the clip above.