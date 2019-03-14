Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Solid Advice On Escaping Late-Night Comedy Criticism

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert on Wednesday both hit back at President Donald Trump for his tweeted attack on late-night TV comedians.

Trump ranted about the “one-sided hatred” of the “unwatchable” shows Wednesday morning in response to a “Fox & Friends” discussion, which many people on Twitter noted the irony of.

Kimmel said he and fellow late-nighters didn’t want to talk about Trump every night but that the president “gives us no choice.”

“How about this, you stop being terrible and we’ll stop pointing it out, OK?” he advised.

Meanwhile, Colbert proved on “The Late Show” why his comedy about the president definitely isn’t one-sided.

Check out the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” clip here: