Kimmel Supercut Shows Wild Difference Between Past Concession Speeches And Trump

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday highlighted the stark difference between the way in which past presidential candidates have conceded elections to President Donald Trump’s current refusal to accept defeat.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host aired a supercut that showed defeated candidates — from former President George H.W. Bush in 1992 to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton — vowing to bridge the partisan divide and work with their former rivals for the good of the country.

But it then ended with footage of Trump baselessly alleging mass voter fraud.

Check out the montage from the 7:40 point here:

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel revealed how Trump could be removed from the White House once and for all and imagined first lady Melania Trump taking part in the celebrations of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.

