Kimmel Slams Trump Supporters Who Threatened His Family After Pence Video Gaffe

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday slammed the supporters of President Donald Trump who threatened his family after he aired a misleading video of Vice President Mike Pence on his late-night show, for which he has now apologized.

Kimmel last week broadcast a short clip that appeared to show Pence asking to carry empty boxes of personal protective equipment to a rehabilitation center amid the coronavirus pandemic “just for the camera.” Kimmel called Pence out on his show over what he thought was a publicity stunt. The full video, however, clearly showed Pence was just joking.

Kimmel tweeted an apology to Pence on Friday. He followed up with another apology on Monday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” at the behest of the vice president’s office. “Bottom line is, I was wrong,” he acknowledged.

What Kimmel then took issue with, however, was “the outrage from the MAGA hats,” which he described as “disgusting” and an “outpouring of venom” aimed at himself and his family via hundreds of “horrible, hateful, sometimes violent” posts on social media.

Check out Kimmel’s monologue here: