Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Scumbag' Trump's 'Particularly Vile' New Threat

The late-night host rips the former president's ominous post.
Ed Mazza
 



Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump for a “particularly vile thing” after the former presided doxxed one of his legal rivals with an ominous post on his Truth Social website.

Trump this week shared a link revealing the home address of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is prosecuting the former president for financial fraud and has already received death threats as a result.

“He’s such a scumbag you sometimes forget he’s a dick, too,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night.

Trump was in court during Wednesday’s proceedings, which Kimmel found curious.

“It’s interesting: The only court dates Trump goes to are the ones involving money,” Kimmel said. “The criminal trials? Nothing!”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

