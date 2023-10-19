Jimmy Kimmel Exposes 'Scumbag' Trump's 'Particularly Vile' New Threat

Jimmy Kimmel called out Donald Trump for a “particularly vile thing” after the former presided doxxed one of his legal rivals with an ominous post on his Truth Social website.
Trump this week shared a link revealing the home address of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is prosecuting the former president for financial fraud and has already received death threats as a result.
“He’s such a scumbag you sometimes forget he’s a dick, too,” Kimmel said on Wednesday night.
Trump was in court during Wednesday’s proceedings, which Kimmel found curious.
“It’s interesting: The only court dates Trump goes to are the ones involving money,” Kimmel said. “The criminal trials? Nothing!”
See more in his Wednesday night monologue: