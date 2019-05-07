Jimmy Kimmel Burns Donald Trump For Giving Tiger Woods Medal Of Freedom

Jimmy Kimmel took shots at both President Donald Trump and golf champ Tiger Woods on Monday after their Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host called Woods “the Pride of Hooters,” but saved his best for the president, who spoke at length about Woods as he awarded the Masters winner the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Tiger finally gets the medal of freedom and Trump finally gets a black athlete to the White House to accept something,” Kimmel cracked.

Trump, of course, has experienced tension with athletes and champion sports teams defying the tradition of visiting the president ― often because of political differences. This week’s White House celebration of the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series victory, for example, will be missing several key players and the manager﻿.