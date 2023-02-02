What's Hot

Philadelphia Eagles Lineman Accused Of Rape Ahead Of Super Bowl

Ted Cruz Tells Texans To Stay Warm Only To Be Mocked With Cancun Jokes

Stephen King Calls Out 1 Distracting Mistake In ‘The Last Of Us’

California Police Shot And Killed Black Double Amputee As He Attempted To Flee

Kamala Harris Speaks At Tyre Nichols' Funeral: He 'Should Have Been Safe'

Vermont Man Dies After Brawl Breaks Out At Middle School Basketball Game

House Democrat Slams Jim Jordan's Tyre Nichols Remark: It's 'Not A Phase' For Him

GOP House Member Eric Burlison Makes Unbelievable Holocaust Comparison

Vladimir Putin's Former Speechwriter Predicts Coup To Oust Putin Is 'Real Possibility'

Ashton Kutcher Addresses Danny Masterson Rape Allegations

Keke Palmer Didn’t Realize She Was Pregnant Until This ‘Funny’ Moment With Her Boyfriend

Helena Bonham Carter Reveals Why She Thinks 'The Crown' Should End

EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelaccess hollywood

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With An Absolutely Filthy New Title

The late-night host turns Trump's new promise into mocking title.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump for a saying he would roll back rights for transgendered people if elected president again.

In a new video, Trump vowed to instruct all federal agencies to end all programs promoting sex and gender transition at any age.

“I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth,” Trump said.

Kimmel finished the thought for him: ”...by me, your commander-in-chief, and official penis inspector of the United States of America.”

“He’ll be grabbing everybody by the genitals ’cuz when you’re a celebrity, they let you,” he added, referring to Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ed Mazza - Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Popular in the Community