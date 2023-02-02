Jimmy Kimmel Hits Trump With An Absolutely Filthy New Title

Jimmy Kimmel tore into Donald Trump for a saying he would roll back rights for transgendered people if elected president again.

In a new video, Trump vowed to instruct all federal agencies to end all programs promoting sex and gender transition at any age.

“I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth,” Trump said.

Kimmel finished the thought for him: ”...by me, your commander-in-chief, and official penis inspector of the United States of America.”

“He’ll be grabbing everybody by the genitals ’cuz when you’re a celebrity, they let you,” he added, referring to Trump’s infamous “Access Hollywood” tapes.

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: