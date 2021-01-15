Jimmy Kimmel jabbed Jared Kushner with a gag about President Donald Trump’s ban from Twitter on Thursday.

“All his sources of gratification are gone,” the late night comedian said of the president’s permanent suspension from his favorite social media site and a host of other online platforms.

“Poor Jared Kushner now has to shout ‘like’ after everything he says,” Kimmel said, dinging the president’s son-in-law and White House adviser.

Kimmel also used his monologue to mock Trump’s reported rage at personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, noting the president eventually turns against every member of his inner circle one way.

“Look out Eric and Junior, you two are next,” he warned the two eldest Trump sons.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: