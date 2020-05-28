Jimmy Kimmel Hilariously Explains Why Twitter Doesn't Need To Fact-Check Trump

“I guess it was only a matter of time before Donald Trump would be in a Twitter feud with Twitter,” Jimmy Kimmel said on his talk show Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The late-night comedian referred to Trump’s going ballistic after the social media platform added fact-check links to the president’s tweeted (and unsupported) claims that mail-in voting would generate massive fraud. Trump griped that Twitter was stifling free speech, adding, “I, as president, will not allow it to happen!”

While Kimmel wasn’t sympathetic, he did allow that Trump had a point. Kinda.

“Do we really need Twitter to tell us our fake president tweets fake things?” the host cracked.

Watch Kimmel go to work on Trump below. A funny montage of Trump’s adoration of “space” is also worth a look.