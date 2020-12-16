Jimmy Kimmel thinks President Donald Trump has gone way past the point of needing just a warning label applied to the tweets he posts that contain bogus information.

Instead, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host on Tuesday suggested an overarching way the social media platform could address the president’s repeated promotion of nonsense conspiracy theories and lies about the 2020 election.

“Why not just post a banner at the top of the whole feed that says ‘this space is condemned?’” the comedian mused.

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here: