Jimmy Kimmel Rates Donald Trump's Chances Of Unifying The Country

President Donald Trump will try to unite the country when hell freezes over, Jimmy Kimmel suggested on his talk show Monday.

To make his point, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host cited a Fox News poll that showed Trump trailing Joe Biden by a substantial margin in the presidential race. The numbers are so concerning to Trump that some White House advisers are reportedly “pushing him to give a unifying speech to the country” as unrest continues after the police killing of George Floyd, Kimmel said.

But the chances of that happening, well ...

“They might as well ask him to dunk on Shaq, because Trump doesn’t care about unity,” Kimmel said. “Trump doesn’t even care about Tiffany. And he’s literally boxed in right now. There are now 1.7 miles of protective fencing around the White House. Just when Melania thought she was done with her tunnel.”

Kimmel later launched a zinger contrasting Trump’s absurd claim that he would have rushed unarmed into the Parkland, Florida, school shooting with his current circumstance in the White House.

Check out his monologue: