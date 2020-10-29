ENTERTAINMENT

Masked Voters Tell Trump-Supporting Family And Friends How They Really Feel On ‘Kimmel'

They did not hold back.

Jimmy Kimmel’s crew asked people on the street to tell their President Donald Trump-supporting relatives and friends exactly what they thought of their political views.

And, from behind the anonymity of a mask, they didn’t hold back.

One woman had a scathing message for her sister who she said goes on and on “about this orange stain being the best thing to happen to this country.”

Another simply asked how “David” could “vote for a pig like that?”

Check out Kimmel’s full monologue here:

RELATED...

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump 2020 Election Entertainment Jimmy Kimmel