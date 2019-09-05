Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Trump With Video Showing How Empty His Wall Promise Was

A “Jimmy Kimmel Live” skit on Wednesday night showed a mock montage of all the times President Donald Trump promised he’d build his wall using military funds.

“Oh hey, President Trump’s finally getting the money for that wall of his,” host Jimmy Kimmel said in the segment, which aired following Tuesday’s announcement that $3.6 billion in military construction funds will be diverted toward border wall projects.

“Some people have suggested that taking money from the military to pay for this violates Trump’s promise during the campaign that Mexico would pay for the wall,” Kimmel adds.

“But if you go back and look at the tapes, that is clearly not the case.”

Watch all the times Trump promised the wall would be built using military funds below: