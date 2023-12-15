Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday mocked Donald Trump’s prediction about what will happen to the United States if President Joe Biden wins a second term in the White House.
Republican 2024 front-runner Trump told an event in Coralville, Iowa, that, “If we’re not elected we’ll have a depression the likes of which I don’t believe anybody has ever seen, maybe 1929, that’s what’s going to happen.”
Kimmel pointed out, though, that Trump’s “stark warning” came on the same day the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high of 37,000 points.
Of course, the markets are not the economy, but Kimmel used the news to point out yet another Trump hypocrisy.
“When it went above 30,000 in 2020 when he was president he was patting himself on the back like a monkey eating bugs off his shoulder blades, now we’re headed toward a depression,” noted the late-night host.
“That’s our Trump,” he said. “If it’s hot, he says it’s cold. If it’s black, he says it’s white. If it’s a funeral, he sings ‘Happy Birthday.’ It’s opposites.”
Trump “says this kind of stuff because the people who go to his rallies actually believe it,” Kimmel added.
Watch the video here: