Jimmy Kimmel was on fire Monday ― and he burned President Donald Trump but good.

The talk show host mocked the president’s frantic tweeting as the Ukraine whistleblower scandal closed in around him. (See the video above.) The comedian zeroed in on Trump’s “next illegal act” ― going after the whistleblower who reported that Trump pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden and his son for his own political gain.

A House impeachment inquiry continued to pick up steam on Monday, threatening Trump’s presidency.

“I’ll bet he’s looking all over the White House for a guy with a whistle in his mouth right now,” Kimmel quipped.

But that was a mere setup. Shortly after a joke about Trump reportedly barging in on beauty pageant contestants in their dressing room, Kimmel went in for the kill:

“Trump could be the first American president to get impeached by a whistleblowjob,” he joked.

“I wonder if that got bleeped?”

Yep, Jimmy, it did.

Watch the segment above.