President Donald Trump may be catching heat for the number of working hours he spends in unstructured “executive time.”

But Jimmy Kimmel explained Monday why he’d prefer Trump to continue with the same work ethic. “I don’t know why people are jumping on him about this,” said the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Would you rather he spent the first five hours of his day working or not working?” he asked. “I vote for not. I want him in bed, eating Five Guys and watching Jennifer Lopez movies.”