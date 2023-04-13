Jimmy Kimmel Comes Right Out And Says It About Trump

Jimmy Kimmel was less than impressed by Donald Trump’s lengthy interview with Tucker Carlson this week.

“It was an embarrassing interview,” Kimmel said, pointing out a tangent Trump went on about the “two n-words,” with one of them being “nuclear.”

Advertisement

“Nobody talks about nuclear, the problem we have, the biggest problem we have in the whole world, it’s not global warming. It’s nuclear warming,” Trump said.

“What is this batty old man talking about?” Kimmel said, then described the search he did for more information on “nuclear warming” that came up empty. “The reason nobody’s talking about nuclear warming is because that’s not a thing.”

All this led Kimmel to one inescapable conclusion about the former president.

“It did make one thing very clear: The fact that Donald Trump is a profoundly stupid person,” Kimmel said. “I think it’s important to remember that. He does not have the best words, he’s not a stable genius, that mental competency test he’s always bragging that he passed? It’s something the average 7-year-old could pass.”

See his full takedown in his Wednesday night monologue: