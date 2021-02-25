ENTERTAINMENT

Jimmy Kimmel Asks People To ID Doug Emhoff And It Does Not Go Well

Some also struggled to recognize Vice President Kamala Harris.

People were put on the spot to identify Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff on Wednesday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Most struggled to recognize a photo of the second gentleman ― with their responses ranging from a “Vince Vaughn impersonator” to a ’90s actor.

They fared equally dismally when presented with a picture of the vice president.

Watch the video here:

