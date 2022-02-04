Jimmy Kimmel Has A Ridiculously Simple Plan To Ensure Trump Never Wins Again

Jimmy Kimmel said there’s one way to stop Donald Trump and his cronies from trying to hijack future elections.

Trump and those around him, he noted, tried pressuring those responsible for the procedural parts of the process after losing in 2020.

“Trump tried to use all the ceremonial parts of the election to overthrow it,” he said. “It’s like he tried to stab us with a giant pair of ribbon-cutting scissors.”

But Kimmel warned that Trump’s effort is ongoing. The former president’s allies are now running to take over election boards and other agencies in battleground states so that next time he could conceivably pull it off.

“You know how we can fix this?” Kimmel said. “What if ― just throwing this out there ― what if the person who got the most votes in the election won?”

Kimmel’s audience cheered.

“I know it’s tricky,” he snarked as he put up visual aids to demonstrate his plan. “But I feel like there’s something there.”

See more in his Thursday night monologue: