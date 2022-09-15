Jimmy Kimmel Reveals The 'Dumbest Thing' About MAGA Republicans

Jimmy Kimmel was stunned on Wednesday by a new report that shows election-denying pro-Trump Republicans will be on the ballot in half the nation during the midterm elections.

“How is this a thing?” Kimmel asked on Wednesday night. “There is literally no evidence of any kind of fraud, certainly not fraud that could’ve come anywhere close to changing the outcome of the election.”

Advertisement

Kimmel noted that the election was certified in all states by secretaries of state from both parties.

“And yet these lowlifes continue with this lie,” he said. “It’s the dumbest thing. Imagine if half the Republican nominees believed that chicken is a vegetable, and just said, ‘That’s it.’ This is exactly as dumb as that.”

Then, Kimmel looked at the latest on one of the nation’s most prominent election-deniers: MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell: