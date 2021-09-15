Jimmy Kimmel Needs Just 5 Brutal Words To Sum Up Trump And Republicans Today

Jimmy Kimmel said California Republican recall candidate Larry Elder took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by claiming the election was fraudulent before it even happened.

“This is the new thing for Republicans,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. “If you win it was a landslide, if you lose it was fraud.”

But Kimmel noted that Trump set the stage for that claim, calling the effort a fraud, without evidence, days ago.

“Guys, I get it,” Kimmel said, then he summed it up in five words: “You’re losers, and you’re embarrassed.”

Kimmel said he understands on some level.

“It’s the same way I felt when I was still a virgin my senior year in high school,” he said. “But trust me, lying about it doesn’t help. It just makes it worse.

