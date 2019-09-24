Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Emmys' In Memoriam Goof By Talking To Not-Dead Conductor

He’s alive!

Leonard Slatkin, the conductor pictured instead of the truly deceased Andre Previn during the Emmy Awards’ In Memoriam segment, spoke to Jimmy Kimmel Monday about the mistake. “Are you really dead right now?” Kimmel asked via video chat. (See it above.)

“Some people might wish that, especially among my conductor colleagues, but nope,” Slatkin replied.

Fox and Emmy producers apologized for the “error.”

Slatkin, the 75-year-old music director laureate for the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, told Kimmel it wasn’t the first time he had been written off prematurely.

Slatkin said the Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert once asked him if he wanted to see his pre-composed obituary.