Jimmy Kimmel ‘Reveals’ Why Eric Trump Didn’t Text Mark Meadows On Jan. 6

Jimmy Kimmel joked on Tuesday about why Eric Trump was not among the conservative figures who have so far been revealed to have texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Donald Trump’s son was “stuck in a claw machine at a Dave and Buster’s in Silver Spring” while others begged Meadows to get the then-president to call off the violence, the comedian cracked.

Kimmel also suggested how Trump would have responded to a direct message from Donald Trump Jr. on the day. Instead, Don Jr. messaged Meadows.

“I never thought I’d say this … Donald Trump Jr. … was right, the president did nothing for hours and as a result people died,” said Kimmel. “Of course, Don Jr. spent the last 11 months praising his father’s lack of action.”