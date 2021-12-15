Entertainment

Jimmy Kimmel ‘Reveals’ Why Eric Trump Didn’t Text Mark Meadows On Jan. 6

The comedian also imagined Donald Trump's blunt response to a direct message from Donald Trump Jr. on the day of the U.S. Capitol riot.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel joked on Tuesday about why Eric Trump was not among the conservative figures who have so far been revealed to have texted then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows during the U.S. Capitol riot.

Donald Trump’s son was “stuck in a claw machine at a Dave and Buster’s in Silver Spring” while others begged Meadows to get the then-president to call off the violence, the comedian cracked.

Kimmel also suggested how Trump would have responded to a direct message from Donald Trump Jr. on the day. Instead, Don Jr. messaged Meadows.

“I never thought I’d say this … Donald Trump Jr. … was right, the president did nothing for hours and as a result people died,” said Kimmel. “Of course, Don Jr. spent the last 11 months praising his father’s lack of action.”

Watch the video here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Donald TrumpJimmy Kimmeleric trump