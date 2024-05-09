EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Kimmelmelania trump

Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Shades Eric Trump In The Most Golden Way Possible

The late night host delivers a special Mother's Day tribute to one of the sons of Donald Trump.
Ed Mazza
By 

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

LOADINGERROR LOADING

Jimmy Kimmel spotted an unusual Mother’s Day gift option courtesy of Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump: a necklace she’s selling online for $249.

“It’s in the form of a three-leaf clover, because when you are Donald Trump’s wife you don’t believe in luck anymore,” he said.

The trinket has the former first lady’s signature on the back, which Kimmel noted is “alarmingly similar” to the jagged signature of her husband.

“They both look like the printout of an EKG of someone having a heart attack,” he said.

Then, Kimmel introduced another option: golden jewelry supposedly from Melania Trump with a Mother’s Day collection themed to what she’s “most proud of.”

It’s the “Eric is not my fucking son” collection.

Check it out below:

|
Submit a tip

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot